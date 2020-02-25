Top aviation & tourism experts to headline 2020 Arab Aviation Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The 2020 Arab Aviation Summit, AAS, the region’s leading aviation industry event, today announced an array of top executives for its eighth edition, to be held on 16th and 17th March at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Themed, ‘Linking cultures, driving economies,’ the summit will bring together an audience of key industry stakeholders and experts to participate in high-level dialogue on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities facing Arab travel and tourism.

The participants will also discuss the contribution of the aviation and tourism sector to economies, and how it adds value to the economic diversification narrative of the region. They will evaluate the challenges faced by the aviation sector and share ideas and strategies to address them.

Amongst the line-up of aviation and tourism thought leaders participating in the event are Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia; Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Hussain Omar bin Alawi Alibrahim, Head of Air Transportation (Aviation), The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of Gulf (GCC) and others.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and previously held in many Arab counties, the Arab Aviation Summit 2020 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAK TDA, and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Alpha Aviation academy and others.

Hailed as the ‘voice of the industry’ and represents an ideal partnership of the three key players in the travel and tourism industry: Public sector, Private sector and the Media community – the Arab Aviation Summit is an industry initiative organised annually to shed light on trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry.

A white paper, based on deliberations of participants, will be presented at the conclusion of the summit.