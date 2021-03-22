Top corporate executives welcome launch of industrial strategy 'Operation 300bn'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Chief executive officers, and top corporate executives have welcomed the launch of the Industrial Strategy "Operation 300bn" by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai", as an "industrial revolution" that aligns all stakeholders onto one road map, making it more effective for the overall economy.

The 10-year comprehensive strategy aims to empower and expand the industrial sector to become the driving force of a sustainable national economy, increasing its contribution to the GDP from the current AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

Today’s announcement of the Industrial Strategy "Operation 300bn" bodes well for the industrial sector development, in line with the 4th industrial revolution, said Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun).

"’Operation 300bn’ will help boost the sector’s contribution to building a knowledge-based economy and to sustaining the UAE’s comprehensive development drive, he added.

Over the past 29 years, Tawazun has enabled creation of more than 111 companies and investment vehicles, covering 12 sectors, including 40 companies in defense manufacturing. It also provided 100,000 job opportunities, hence contributing to the Emiratization of the defense and security industries sector.

"The strategy provides a solid foundation for the development of an agile industrial sector to enhance UAE’s competitive advantages and to strengthen Public-Private Partnerships," Al Hosani stated.

Saleh Abdulla Lootah, Chairman of Food & Beverage Manufacturing Group, said, ''The new industrial strategy announced by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) can be termed as UAE’s Industrial Revolution that aligns all stakeholders onto one road map, making it more effective for the overall economy.

"This strategy will accelerate progressive adoption of advanced technology in the industrial sector and ensure that our F&B industry is resilient and future proof – helping us achieve our national goals of Food Security and proudly placing the UAE F&B industry as a global food hub," he added.

Dr. Behjat AlYousuf, EVP of Outreach and Engagement, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), said, "The MoIAT strategy is yet another commendable step taken by the UAE’s visionary leadership team to enhance our nation’s knowledge-based economy through the application of advanced technologies.

"The strategy addresses some of the world’s most-pressing challenges throughout the value chain in industries like healthcare, infrastructure, and food security. It prioritises the development of local talent, setting aggressive targets, which requires strong collaboration and cohesive efforts from all Federal and local entities," he added.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of National Petroleum Construction Company, said, "We congratulate the visionary leadership of the UAE on launching the New Industrial Strategy that will position our nation as one of the advanced industrial economies and unlock enormous value for our economy. With clearly mandated goals for the short to long-term, the strategy sets a roadmap to accelerate our local manufacturing competencies, build self-reliance across all key sectors, boost exports of ‘Made in UAE’ products and technology, and also supports job creation and SME value chain development. We will draw on the new strategy to accelerate our manufacturing capabilities by leveraging the possibilities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO & Managing Director, EDGE, has welcomed the newly launched UAE MoIAT’s strategy that is set to shape the future of a more integrated ecosystem, where collectively.

"We will be able to upscale for a more sustainable industrial base, better leverage advanced technologies that are fit for the future, and leverage R&D spend and talent attraction for the most impactful outcomes. As we look ahead with confidence to the opportunities that advanced technology offers us, at EDGE we are excited by the role that the new ministry plays in bringing all critical sectors, together," he added.

Alan Smith, Agthia CEO, Abu Dhabi based food and beverage company, said, "With its focus on advanced technologies, the MoIAT’s new strategy will be a great support to the F&B sector in the UAE as it will help increase local production and increase the sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP.

"Advanced technologies play a fundamental role in diversifying economic sectors in the UAE, and being a key focus of the MOIAT’s strategy, this will also contribute towards strengthening the global competitiveness of Emirati products and companies.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, "The aluminum sector, with Emirates Global Aluminium at its heart, is a great example of what can be achieved and we look forward to further advances for our nation through this important new strategy from MoIAT and Emirates Development Bank."

Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer RAK Ceramics, said, "We are delighted to be supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), and I am sure that this initiative will pave the way for further industrial growth. We are very proud to be a global company, but at the same time, we are honoured to be UAE homegrown brand.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Borouge, said, "We are proud of our collaboration with the MoIAT in driving progress for the long-term strategic growth and diversification of the UAE’s economy and unlocking further value for our nation. By supporting local businesses and playing our part in producing polymers proudly made in UAE, and collaborating with our value chain partners, we enhance our contribution to the In-Country Value programme, reinforce making it in the Emirates and advance the petrochemicals industry’s development."

Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42, said, "In recent years, the UAE has been at the forefront of harnessing technology and innovation to enhance our communities and benefit society at large.

"We applaud the Strategy by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology which, once more, recognizes the importance of digital transformation for organizations' survival and ability to adapt to today’s fast-changing environment.

"We at G42 are honored to collaborate with the Ministry, and we look forward to making our AI and cloud computing capabilities available in support of its mission," he added.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, "The national strategy unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Emirates Development Bank sets out a clear roadmap to develop the advanced industries needed to diversify and future-proof the UAE’s economy. At Masdar, we look forward to working with the Ministry and the Bank in implementing this strategy, and ensuring that clean energy and sustainable technologies play an increased role in the UAE’s continued growth."

Madhukar Tanna, Chief Executive Officer Pharmax Pharmaceuticals, said, "Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is honored to be chosen as one of the partners in contributing to the Emirates Industrial Strategy announced by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

"Local manufacturing of high quality affordable medicines is a mission-critical task, that ensures access to medicines to all citizens and residents of UAE. Industrial strategy will contribute to expanding scientific activity, reducing reliance on imports and creating new partnerships with UAE universities for research and development. A progressive industrial strategy will provide the younger generation an opportunity to participate in research-oriented projects in the pharmaceutical sector."

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, Dubai Economy, said, "The UAE is taking a fundamental step towards developing the industrial sector and growing into a global hub for advanced industry.

"We in Dubai have worked to develop an integrated industrial ecosystem and promote future projects outside traditional frameworks to accelerate progress in the sectors emphasised in the Dubai Industrial Strategy, of which innovation and sustainability are the main pillars. We will continue to work with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to formulate programmes that support emerging trends in the UAE industrial sector."

Norm Gilsdorf, President, High Growth Regions, middle East, Russia, Turkey, Central Asia, Customs Union & ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), said, "Honeywell applauds the UAE government’s vision to empower technological development as a means to advance the nation’s economic industrial progress and attract investments by encouraging and supporting ‘made in UAE’ manufacturing."

Yasir Jamal, VP Supply Chain, Unilever MENA, said, "The new strategy is an inspiring push-forward for the nation’s economic industrial progress. This new strategy marks a new era of renewed commitment to drive growth through powerful partnerships with all relevant parties."

Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director, Siemens Energy Middle East, said, "The new strategy of the UAE MoIAT is testament to the innovative spirit of the UAE and the guidance of the wise and visionary leadership. We look forward to strengthening and expanding our valued partnership in the decades to come."