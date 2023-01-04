Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 Next Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) The 28th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT 2023, is set to take place next week for three days starting on January 10th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The largest pharmaceutical gathering in the middle East and Africa will witness its largest event size to date as it expects more than 26,000 visitors and participants to attend.

DUPHAT conference and exhibition provides a global platform for the world’s best pharmaceutical and manufacturing suppliers to showcase their products and solutions and exchange new information, ideas, and innovation in the fields of pharmacy, technology, medicines, and patient care.

The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed substantial growth during the past two decades and pharma revenues worldwide now total more than USD 1.42 trillion yearly.

Conferences and exhibitions like DUPHAT contribute significantly to the ever-growing demand of new and improved medicines and provide attendees the opportunity to seal new business deals with other business professionals from around the world.

A multi-national environment will be prevalent as 82 countries will participate in DUPHAT 2023 where 140 speakers will deliver 112 lectures and preside over 15 workshops.

Additionally, a high number of university students will also be attending where 330 posters will be presented to showcase the latest medical research and breakthroughs in the sector.

With the exhibition taking place in halls 2-8 and the conference in Sheikh Maktoum Hall, DUPHAT also offers six parallel conference tracks, multiple workshops, and a Pharma business hub running concurrently. Attendees of the conference will receive 58 CME hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority, 22 CPD credits from the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia, and 23 CME hours form the International Congress of Health Specialties.

The Pharma business hub allows individuals and companies to pre-schedule business meetings of mutual interest and meet directly with top-level decision makers.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, stated: “DUPHAT 2023 continues walking firmly towards its goal in promoting the highest standards in the pharmaceutical industry with the best quality products and innovative technology, while also delivering the finest display of medical research and information.

This year is already set for great accomplishments as DUPHAT 2023 has grown to its grandest magnitude throughout its history and further proving the value for holding such a profound event.”

The three-day annual event will bring together top regional and international experts, specialists, and industry executives in the pharmaceutical sector where they will meet and discuss the future of the profession and how to continuously improve it. Key topics during the conference include Medicine Safety, Challenges and Advances in Pharmacotherapy, Patient Access and Perspectives, Advancing Pharmacy Practice, and the Role of Pharmacists.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of DUPHAT, stated: “DUPHAT envisages to be the most ideal platform for pharmacists, industry professionals, marketing professionals, academicians, researchers, scientists, students as well as associated healthcare professionals to interact and share their knowledge and expertise. Pharmacy is an evolving science and pharmacists have always ensured to meet the challenges and expectations of patients even in diverse and dramatic circumstances. Therefore, it is essential that we re-align, re-engineer and re-invent continuously.”

The DUPHAT conference and exhibition provides an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to launch new products, learn about new technologies and developments, acquire scientific knowledge, network with industry peers, exchange expertise and experiences with specialists in the sector and explore solutions to resolve challenges in the industry. DUPHAT will also have sessions dedicated to discussing the proper use of ‘over-the-counter products,’ which has seen momentous awareness and growth over the past few years.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.