Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) This year’s Xposure International Photography Festival features an incredible lineup of the world’s top photojournalists, each presenting solo exhibitions that capture humanity’s struggles, triumphs, and untold stories. From war zones to vanishing ecosystems, these visual storytellers offer a transformative journey through their lenses.

Hosted in a new venue in Sharjah’s new vibrant district of Aljada, Xposure 2025 is set to reaffirm its reputation as a path-defining event for visual storytelling, taking place from 20th to 26th February 2025.

With a truly diverse and captivating agenda showing visual mastery that spans continents, cultures, and critical global issues, visitors will have the exclusive chance to not only view their exhibitions but also learn directly from these visionaries through a series of captivating talks and discussions, gaining insight into the techniques and philosophies that drive their work.

Through immersive exhibitions, the festival highlights photographers who have dedicated their careers to shining light on pressing global issues. James Nachtwey’s “Geography of War” exhibition offers a stark look at conflict zones, while Sir Don McCullin’s “Life, Death, & Everything In Between” reflects on a lifetime of documenting conflicts and bringing groundbreaking stories to the public. These powerful images serve as a testament to the enduring impact of photojournalism in shaping public awareness and discourse.

Cinzia Canneri’s “Women” sheds light on female victims of gender violence in war zones as it delves into the lives of Eritrean women fleeing repression to find refuge in Ethiopia between 2017 - 2020. Veronique de Viguerie’s “La Vie En Rose” showcases her unique ability to capture graceful moments in conflict zones - ones that threaten to disfigure the cliche of war.

Xposure 2025 will be hosting numerous thought-provoking talks addressing contemporary challenges in photojournalism. In the panel discussion, “Challenging the Integrity of Truth,” award-winning photojournalists Svetlana Bachevanova, Muhammed Muheisen, Santiago Lyon, Salim Amin, Maria Mann, and Veronique De Viguerie, will explore the role of photography in shaping public perception and trust. “Framing Hunger”, featuring Lys Arango, will move beyond sensationalism to reveal the complexities and lived experiences of communities facing this crisis, while “Colour in Photojournalism” led by Pascal Maitre, will present how colour enhances the emotional and narrative power of images.

The rise of smartphone technology has democratised photography, enabling real-time documentation of events by the public. Xposure 2025 addresses this trend with workshops like “How to Capture the Best Photographs from Your Smartphone,” empowering participants to maximise their device's potential.

Xposure also honours those prolific photojournalists who have sadly passed on; Salim Amin will present “The Mohamed Amin Collection,” which honours the legacy of his father, the distinguished African photojournalist Mohamed Amin.

By bringing together this extraordinary group of photojournalists, the festival recognises their contributions to the field while providing a unique platform for public engagement with their work. Through exhibitions, talks, and discussions, Xposure 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the world through the eyes of those who have dedicated their lives to capturing its most compelling stories.

