Top officials congratulate Saudi leadership on success of Hajj Season 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Op Arab and Saudi officials have congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi's Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defence, on the success of this year's Hajj season 2019, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Thursday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) Top Arab and Saudi officials have congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi's Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defence, on the success of this year's Hajj season 2019, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Thursday.

A number of Islamic Affairs and Information Ministers and Heads of Pilgrims Affairs Offices in Arab countries, who led their counties' hajj missions to this year's Hajj, praised the success of this year's season, stressing that it was characterised by the quality of services in addition to the smooth and flexible plans implemented by all relevant authorities. In interviews with the SPA, they said that this year's Hajj season was free from any difficulties or problems, praising the great cooperation among all authorities and organisations.

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen said that the great services provided by the Saudi government to serve the pilgrims were the result of plans and continuous efforts designed by the Saudi authorities.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars commended the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom's authorities to provide pilgrims with the best services, according to the Secretary-General of the Council Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of Supreme Hajj Committee, stated that well-arranged services and facilities helped around 2.

49 pilgrims this year to perform their rituals with ease and comfort in a secure and peaceful environment. The security situation was stable and did not witness any incidents affecting the security of pilgrims, he pointed out.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al Assaf noted that the successive successes of Hajj year after year had been achieved due to the follow-up and keenness of the wise leadership. The Minister said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the honour, such as other government agencies and other sectors serving the guests of Allah, to use advanced technologies for the issuance of electronic visas for pilgrims.

More than 1.8 million visas were granted to the pilgrims from all over the world through all diplomatic missions of the Kingdom and temporary Hajj missions in countries where the Kingdom did not have permanent diplomatic or consular representation, Al Assaf said.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said that the Kingdom was exerting all of its energies and capabilities to serve the pilgrims upon the directives of the leadership, since the pilgrims' arrival in the Kingdom until their return home safely.

Many other Saudi and foreign officials also praised the Saudi leadership on the success of this year's Hajj season, the SPA report said.