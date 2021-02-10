Top UAE officials say success of 'Hope Probe' in reaching the Martian orbit positions the UAE among world’s elite nations engaged in space exploration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Ministers and senior officials extended heartfelt congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, government, and people, and to the entire Arab nation on the successful arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars on Tuesday evening.

They said the success of the Hope Probe in reaching the Martian orbit has positioned the UAE among the world’s elite nations engaged in space exploration.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said:'' Thanks to the UAE’s wise leadership and people, today, we achieved the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE to reach space, and proved that nothing is impossible in the UAE.'' ''The Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars reaffirms that the wise leadership's decision to empower and invest in human capital has been successful – where they have put their belief in humans’ capabilities to accomplish the most important space project in our region, and build a prosperous future for the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nation based on science, innovation, and creativity.'' ''Reaching Mars is a new opportunity for Arabs and Muslims to elevate their global standing, and an Emirati message of hope for the new generation in our Arab world – one that boosts their confidence and moves them towards a better future that knows not the impossible,'' he added.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: "The success of the Hope Probe in reaching the Martian orbit and commencing its two-year long scientific mission has positioned the UAE among the world’s elite nations engaged in space exploration, with a view to discovering the scientific secrets of the Red Planet. This moment represents a watershed for the UAE’s flourishing industry and advanced technology sector.'' ''Our national competencies in the field of research and development, as well as the skills and capabilities of our young people – for instance, the scientists and engineers who oversaw the construction and journey of the Hope Probe - are well known. The Probe is an example of the UAE’s abundant talent in advancing research and development (R&D) in the scientific domain. This milestone elevates the UAE’s scientific, technical, and industrial prowess and distinguishes the country as a key contributor to humanity in a vital sector based on cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, it enhances the country’s status as an influential international collaborator, a development that is set to positively impact the UAE’s industrial sector."

He added: "I congratulate our wise leadership led by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers and Crown Princes of the UAE, as well as the UAE’s citizens and residents on the occasion of this incredible cultural and historical achievement."

Al Jaber confirmed that today’s triumph is the latest in the UAE’s long list of accomplishments over the past 50 years. Emphasizing that the Ministry is looking forward to building on this success through actively contributing to advancing the space sector and strengthening the country’s research and development capacities, he noted that this would be done through a two-pronged approach: upgrading young Emirati competencies on the one hand and raising the UAE’s attractiveness to qualified scientific talent and to investors. In doing so, more space-related projects will be deployed, and advanced applications adopted to boost the national industrial landscape.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, government, and people, and to the entire Arab nation on the successful orbit insertion and operation of the Hope Probe.

The probe’s success in entering the Martian orbit and commencing its scientific mission is a momentous milestone in the UAE’s journey. It leaves an imprint in history that reflects the hard work of a nation that is not yet 50 years old.'' ''Owing to the vision of its leaders, and with hope, passion, and relentless work, the UAE’s efforts have come to fruition, and our homeland has joined the elite league of space nations. Once again, it has set itself apart as a country that doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘impossible’."

He noted that the Hope Probe is a prime example of determination and the will to succeed. While similar undertakings to study the Red Planet take a minimum of 10 years of preparation and execution, the Emirates Mars Mission successfully placed the probe in Mars’s orbit within only six years, making the UAE the fifth country to reach this frontier.

Dr Al Nuaimi added: "The Hope Probe will drive space research and innovation at home, as well as regionally and globally. The data collected and analyzed by the probe will feed into the work of academic research institutions. Studying the Red Planet’s atmosphere and environmental degradation will allow for a better understanding of the Earth’s climate and environment."

The Minister pointed out that some of the most prominent goals of the mission are carrying a message of hope to the Arab region and motivating the new generation of Arab youth to pursue space science, bringing to mind the former glory of Arab scientists.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: "Today – under the guidance of our wise leadership that continuously makes the impossible possible in various fields including scientific exploration, which benefits humanity as a whole – we mark a historic leap, and yet another achievement for the UAE.

On the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, we extend our congratulations to the wise leadership, and we reiterate our commitment to harness all our efforts and capabilities to elevate the UAE’s global standing, and support its transformation towards a sustainable and innovation and knowledge-based economy."

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the UAE project to explore Mars is an expressive message at an extraordinary stage related to the success and optimism of the Arab and Islamic worlds, and brings its scientific value to the entire world, noting that the UAE leadership provided the nation with a wide horizon of ambition and possibilities to enable them to think outside the traditional norms, open ways of leading the world with recognised achievements making the UAE aspirations "nothing is impossible" in its golden jubilee.

Buhumaid explained that in its fifth decade, the UAE was able to transit #Arabs_to_Mars in its golden jubilee flying high with the hopes and aspirations of hundreds of millions of young people in (56) Arab and Islamic countries.

"We have learned from the UAE wise leadership that the future is for those who make it, the race of excellence is long and the competitors are many, winning the first ranking positions requires that we do not look back, number one is our goal and the next one is always better."

''This is the spirit we have in the UAE, we have the determination and will of the nation to respond to the repercussions of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic with achievements that motivate us to other accomplishments. "We are on the verge of Expo Dubai, and on the way to achieve more accomplishments that will enrich 2021 as the "golden jubilee" to the top towards the UAE centennial 2071," she added.