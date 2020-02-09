Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to implement principles of Document on Human Fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Miguel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, has commended the steps taken by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity towards implementing the 'Document on Human Fraternity.

’ "The document is a blueprint for interfaith harmony and charts the course for promoting a culture of peace, respect of the other and religious pluralism," Moratinos said in a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the document.

The ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and living Together’ was co-signed in Abu Dhabi on 4th February, 2019, by the Head of Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb.

The top UN official also "reaffirmed his commitment to collaborate with the Higher Committee in implementing the Document on Human Fraternity."