UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Assets Of 'Etisalat', 'du' Up To AED145.12 Bn In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Total assets of 'Etisalat', 'du' up to AED145.12 bn in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The total assets of Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Etisalat, and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, increased to AED145.12 billion in 2019, a YoY growth of around 2.8 percent from AED141.74 billion.

The financial statements announced by the two listed companies show their total combined revenues hit AED64.8 billion in 2019, while the royalty fee they paid to the government stood at circa AED7.85 billion.

The net profit secured by Etisalat and du in 2019 grew to around AED10.43 billion from AED10.36 billion in 2018, according to the two companies' official figures.

In more detail, the profits of Etislat edged up to AED8.7 billion in 2019 from AED8.61 billion in 2018.

Etisalat's assets amounted to AED128.266 billion in 2019, compared to AED125.243 billion in 2018, with the revenue hitting AED52.2 billion by the end of 2019.

On the other hand, du's 2019 net profit slightly declined to AED1.736 billion from AED1.752 billion in 2018.

The total revenue of du reached almost AED12.6 billion last year, with the company's total assets having increased from AED16.5 billion 2018 to AED16.85 billion in 2019.

Related Topics

Company 2018 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

6 minutes ago

Provinces, local administrations urged to cooperat ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights forms caring committees t ..

3 minutes ago

GIDC not implemented according to law; counsel ple ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

51 minutes ago

German Gov't Approves Bill on Fight Against Right- ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.