Total Assets Of 18 Listed National Banks Rise To AED3 Trillion By End Of June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:15 AM

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to AED3 trillion by end of June

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Total assets of the 18 listed national banks rose to around AED3 trillion in H1-2020, up 8.2 percent, compared to the comparable period of 2019, reflecting the strong financial profile boasted by the Emirati banks, according to data released on their websites.

The sector’s activity is highlighted by the profitability of the banks, as deposits increased around 13 percent to around AED1.942 trillion during the first half of the year, from around AED1.72 trillion in the same period last year. Loans also witnessed growth, climbing 8 percent from AED1.

509 bn to AED1.629 bn during the reference period.

In more detail, the total assets of 11 ADX-listed national banks amounted to AED1.643 trillion against AED1.575 trillion. In DFM, seven listed banks saw their total assets increasing from AED1.069 trillion to AED1.347 trillion.

FAB is the best performer with asset worth AED866 bn, accounting for 28.8 percent of the total assets of all listed national lenders. Emirates NBD comes second with AED694.3 bn, or 23.1 percent, followed by ADCB, AED406 bn, Dubai Islamic Bank, AED295 bn, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, AED124 bn.

