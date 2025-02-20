Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 billion in four days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council, the authority responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement, and contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and security agencies, announced the signing of 12 new deals worth AED3.77 billion with local and international companies on the fourth day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. This brings the total value of contracts signed over the four days of the exhibition to 40 deals, amounting to AED23.72 billion.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Tawazun Council’s official spokespersons: Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi, and Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri. The exhibitions are held under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and are organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Council.

Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri revealed that the total value of 7 local contracts on the fourth day of the event reached AED1.25 billion. These deals included a contract with” International Golden Group” for ammunition supply worth AED488 million, an agreement with “AM Industries” to procure Shooting range targets valued at AED4.54 million, and a deal with “Bayanat” for the implementation and development of the (Tarjama) program for AED6 million.

Additional local contracts included an agreement with “Emirates Motor Company” for maintenance, repair, and spare parts supply services worth AED10 million, an AED22.5 million contract with “Itqan AL Khaleej Computers” for technical support services, and an AED233 million deal with “National Factory for Safety and Security Products” for the supply of military footwear.

The final local contract of the day was awarded to “Trust” for the purchase of Fire support system valued at AED487.7 million.

Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi highlighted that the 5 international contracts for the fourth day totaled AED 2.51 billion. These included an AED219.1 million agreement with “Leonardo” (Italy) for the procurement of Agusta AW-139 helicopters, an AED10.8 million deal with “Rohde & Schwarz” (Germany) for the acquisition of radio reconnaissance systems, and an AED766 million contract with “Nexter” (France) for the supply of spare parts, repair, and technical support for Leclerc tanks.

A deal was also signed with the Swedish company ” SAAB “to provide maintenance services for G6000 SRSS early warning aircraft, worth AED753 million.

Additionally, a contract was made with the American company “Lockheed Martin” for technical support services and the supply of spare parts for Black Hawk helicopters, valued at AED 764.6 million.

Majid Ahmed Al Jaberi reaffirmed Tawazun Council’s commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in the defence industry and prioritising strategic acquisitions. He emphasised the Council’s role in securing cutting-edge defence solutions and implementing best global procurement practices, ensuring the UAE's defence sector remains globally competitive and future-oriented.