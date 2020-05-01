Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE banks hit AED1.076 trillion in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) The total gross deposits of the private sector in the UAE banks amounted to circa AED1.076 trillion by the end of March 2020, a 1.7 percent growth of AED18 billion from AED1.058 trillion in December 2019, figures by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

These deposits account for around 58 percent of the total gross deposits held by the UAE banks, which stood at around AED1.852 trillion by the end of the same month.

In the meantime, the domestic credit to private sector amounted to AED1.149 trillion, a growth of 1.3 percent from AED1.134.6 trillion in December 2019.

The growth in private sector credit is a significant indicator of its contribution to economic activity and reflects increase in the sector's investment activity.