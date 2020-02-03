UrduPoint.com
Total Production Of Abu Dhabi's Economic Activities Hits AED 1.268 Trillion In 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The total production of all economic activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to AED 1,268.1 billion in 2018 from AED 1,120.5 billion in 2017, according to an economic survey released by the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi today.

The value added by all economic activities stood at AED 849 bn in 2018 compared to AED 733.5 bn in 2017. The value added as a percentage of total production was 66.9 percent in the reference year compared to 65.5 percent in 2017.

The average value added per employee for all economic activities was AED 452,100 in 2018 compared to AED 349,700 in 2017.

The average production per employee was AED 675, 200 in 2018 agains6 AED 603,000 in 2017.

The intermediate consumption of all economic activities increased by 8.3 percent to AED 419.1 billion in 2018.

The annual average compensation per employee increased by 1.4 percent from AED 87,700 in 2017 to AED88,900 in 2018.

The number of employees in all economic activities reached 1,878,000 in 2018 compared with 1,858,300 in 2017.

The Mining and Quarrying activity represented 45.8 percent of the total value added of all economic activities for 2018, followed by the Construction with 11 percent.

The Financial and Insurance activity accounted for 8.8 percent, while Manufacturing represented 7.2 percent, with other activities comprising 27.3 percent of the total value added.

