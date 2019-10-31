UrduPoint.com
Total Production Of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households In Abu Dhabi Hits AED692.6 Million In 2018

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Total production of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households in Abu Dhabi hits AED692.6 million in 2018

The total production of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to AED692.6 million in 2018, a growth of 8.6 percent from AED637.6 million in 2017, with their added value growing from AED373.7 million to AED391.2 during the same period, according to the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi.

NPISHs represent non-government institutions such as charities, sports and cultural clubs, theatres, public libraries, women, children and family societies and Holy Quran memorisation societies that provide goods or services to households for free or at affordable prices.

NPISHs' compensation of employees, which included wages paid in cash and additional salaries and bonuses, amounted to AED391.2 million, which accounts for 46.6 percent of 2018's total expenditures and 47.6 percent of 2017's.

Expenses on activities consumed amounted to AED27.8 million, which represents 2.9 percent of 2018's total expenditure and 2.4 percent of 2017's.

General and administrative expenses other than usage of electricity, water and rentals, reached AED271 million, or 28.1 percent of 2018's total expenditure.

