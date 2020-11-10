UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total VAT Revenues Amount To AED11.6bn From January Until August, 2020: MoF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from January until August, 2020: MoF

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, announced today that from the beginning of January until the end of August 2020, the total value-added tax, VAT, revenue amounted to AED11.6 billion, and the country’s total excise tax revenue amounted to about AED1.9 billion – the latter noting a 47 percent increase in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary of Resource and Budget Sector at MoF, noted that 30 percent of VAT revenues will be distributed to the federal government and 70 percent to local government Al Yateem mentioned that the federal government's share of excise tax revenues on tobacco products is 45 percent - with 55 percent for local governments - and the federal government's share of the excise tax revenues on other excise goods (i.e. energy drinks, soft drinks as well as beverages sweetened with added sugar) is 30 percent.

Al Yateem said, "Tax revenues contribute to the continued implementation of development projects in accordance with the UAE government’s plans, and to mitigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, MoF continues to follow up on tax policies in coordination with the Federal Tax Authority, FTA, to ensure they’re in line with developments in the regional and international arena and that legislations are continuously updated in accordance with financial policy objectives and sustainable economic growth."

He affirmed that there are no plans or decisions at the moment to raise VAT to more than 5 percent in the UAE.

The tax revenues generated in 2019 amounted to about AED31 billion, compared to almost AED29 billion in 2018. The growth rate of total tax revenues in 2019 increased by about 7 percent in comparison to 2018.

The UAE began applying VAT on January 1, 2018, at a basic rate of 5 percent on most goods and services levied at each point of sale.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Sale Rashid Same January August 2018 2019 2020 From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

3 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

6 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

11 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

23 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.