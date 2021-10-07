Tough Mudder makes a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah 

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab will host the Tough Mudder, the challenging, world-renowned obstacle course on 15th October, 2021.

RAK Properties, a leading property development and tourism infrastructure company in the UAE, is a land partner in the upcoming Tough Mudder race.

Mohammed Al Tair, Acting Chief Officer of RAK Properties, the land partner, said, "We are excited to host the Tough Mudder at Mina Al Arab again this year. With various beautiful landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination for adventure seekers to enjoy an extraordinary experience."

"A world-famous obstacle course, the Tough Mudder is an exciting test of physical and mental strength," Al Tair added.

Exciting challenges in this year’s line-up include the Tough Mudder 5K, a 10km run with over 25 obstacles, and the Mini Mudder, a 1.6km obstacle course mud run designed specifically for children. Contestants will need skill, strength, ingenuity and teamwork to make it through these challenges.

A stunning waterfront community, Mina Al Arab’s lush green landscapes, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches provide visitors with a unique experience. Tough Mudder participants will also appreciate the island’s numerous amenities.