Toulouse Racecourse To Host Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Monday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) PARIS, 22nd October, 2023 (WAM) – The Toulouse Racecourse will host on Monday, 23rd October, the French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Classic – Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA).

The event is being held as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival and dedicated for Arabian horses aged above four years. It carries a cash prize of EURO 50,000.

Six Arabian horses with victory record in European races will compete in the 2200-metre race.

