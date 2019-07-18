UrduPoint.com
Tour Of Expo 2020 Dubai's Construction Site Sold-out On Same Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Tour of Expo 2020 Dubai's construction site sold-out on same day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Seats that will get the public to view Expo 2020 Dubai's construction site for the first time as it nears completion, have all been sold-out within hours of being made available.

Organisers were inundated by the demand for ‘The World’s Greatest Show in the Making’ tour, which will see fun bus tours depart from across the UAE, three days per week, from Saturday, 20th July to Saturday, 31st August.

Expo 2020 Dubai is already busy working to add more seats and will announce further plans shortly. Those who would still like to attend can register their interest at www.expo2020dubai.com/hayyakum.

Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It will welcome an anticipated 25 million visits over the course of 173 days, coinciding with the nation’s Golden Jubilee in 2021.

