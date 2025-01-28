Open Menu

Tourism 365, Liv Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Travel, Leisure Experiences

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Tourism 365, Liv forge strategic partnership to enhance travel, leisure experiences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Tourism 365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Liv, UAE’s first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, designed to elevate the travel and leisure experiences for customers across the UAE.

The agreement was formally signed by Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365 and Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365, stated, “This strategic partnership with Liv, UAE’s first digital bank, aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled travel and leisure experiences to our customers. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to create unique value propositions that will benefit our customers.”

For his part, Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Tourism 365, a key player in the travel and leisure sector.

This collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also provide our customers with exclusive benefits and a seamless travel booking experience. As UAE’s first and largest digital bank, Liv is committed to offering customers access to products and services that align with their interests and preferences, and our partnership with Tourism 365 reflects this commitment.”

The Liv app will feature Tourism 365’s travel deals, enabling seamless cross-promotion and enriching customer experience. Liv customers will gain access to exclusive travel and leisure deals through Tourism 365’s offerings, adding value and incentives for choosing their services, while joint marketing campaigns will promote the use of Liv credit cards, enhancing their visibility and usage. Liv will also offer a 0% instalment payment plan for Tourism 365 leisure customers, making travel more affordable and accessible.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 seconds ago
 Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Mid ..

Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..

27 seconds ago
 Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

42 seconds ago
 ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

49 seconds ago
 Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation ..

Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health

57 seconds ago
 Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued a ..

Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion

1 minute ago
Estonia showcases digital health leadership at Ara ..

Estonia showcases digital health leadership at Arab Health

1 minute ago
 Etihad Water and Electricity unveils new corporate ..

Etihad Water and Electricity unveils new corporate identity

1 minute ago
 Mayo Clinic, American Hospital Dubai strengthen co ..

Mayo Clinic, American Hospital Dubai strengthen collaboration

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Morocco's House of Coun ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Morocco's House of Councillors discuss parliamentary ..

2 minutes ago
 Tourism 365, Liv forge strategic partnership to en ..

Tourism 365, Liv forge strategic partnership to enhance travel, leisure experien ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services unveils ‘Future of Heal ..

Emirates Health Services unveils ‘Future of Healthcare’ at Arab Health 2025

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East