Tourism 365, Liv Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Travel, Leisure Experiences
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Tourism 365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Liv, UAE’s first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, designed to elevate the travel and leisure experiences for customers across the UAE.
The agreement was formally signed by Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365 and Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.
Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365, stated, “This strategic partnership with Liv, UAE’s first digital bank, aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled travel and leisure experiences to our customers. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to create unique value propositions that will benefit our customers.”
For his part, Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Tourism 365, a key player in the travel and leisure sector.
This collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also provide our customers with exclusive benefits and a seamless travel booking experience. As UAE’s first and largest digital bank, Liv is committed to offering customers access to products and services that align with their interests and preferences, and our partnership with Tourism 365 reflects this commitment.”
The Liv app will feature Tourism 365’s travel deals, enabling seamless cross-promotion and enriching customer experience. Liv customers will gain access to exclusive travel and leisure deals through Tourism 365’s offerings, adding value and incentives for choosing their services, while joint marketing campaigns will promote the use of Liv credit cards, enhancing their visibility and usage. Liv will also offer a 0% instalment payment plan for Tourism 365 leisure customers, making travel more affordable and accessible.
