Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM

'Tourism 365' participates in ITB China 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Tourism 365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, has announced its participation in ITB China 2025, one of the most prominent trade fairs for the travel and tourism industry in the Chinese and wider Asian markets.

This strategic participation underscores the company’s commitment to reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a preferred global tourism destination.

During the three-day event, which opened Tuesday and runs until 29th May at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, Tourism 365 is showcasing its tourism offerings to global industry leaders, professionals, and experts. These include unique travel experiences across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, as well as bespoke trip-planning services.

Josep-Antón Grases, CEO of Tourism 365, said, “Our participation in ITB China 2025 is a key milestone in our strategy to position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as top-tier global destinations. Shanghai represents a market of immense potential and this platform provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect directly with new partners, highlight our diverse offerings, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering extraordinary travel experiences tailored to Chinese travellers.

Tourism 365 exhibits as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s pavilion at the world’s largest travel trade show. The pavilion also features landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi, along with other key attractions from across the emirate.

Participation in global exhibitions like ITB China is central to Tourism 365’s strategy to promote Abu Dhabi’s distinct tourism experiences to a wider international audience and drive visitation from both established and emerging markets.

China remains a priority market for Tourism 365, with increasing interest from Chinese tourists in exploring the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s rich mix of cultural, leisure and heritage attractions.

Tourism 365 plays a vital role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to grow annual visitor numbers from approximately 24 million in 2023 to around 39.3 million by 2030.

