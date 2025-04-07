Tourism accounts for 25–30% of Montenegro’s GDP, employment: Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Simonida Kordić, Minister of Tourism of Montenegro, expressed her country's commitment to sustainable tourism development through the strategic development of green, smart, responsible and inclusive tourism, as well as through gaining full membership in the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Congress 2025, Kordić said that Montenegro is actively implementing projects aimed at reducing environmental impact. These initiatives focus on developing green capacities and services, including the adoption of internationally recognised eco-standards such as the Eco-label, Safe Travel, Green Key, and Blue Flag certifications.

She also highlighted efforts to accelerate digitalisation in the tourism sector, improve energy efficiency, and apply circular economy principles in hospitality businesses. Additionally, Montenegro is working to expand its tourism offerings with a focus on nature-based, rural, eco-tourism, as well as sports, adventure, and wellness tourism as part of the broader health tourism segment.

She added that Montenegro has established a quality framework for tourism development, primarily through effective sustainability planning. This is supported by key indicators highlighting the sector's significance — tourism (direct and indirect) contributes 25–30% to the country’s GDP and total employment, while accounting for over 50% of exports, except during the pandemic years.

The Minister added that ‘’Montenegro, in response to global economic trends and changes in consumer habits in the post-COVID period, has adopted a Tourism Development Strategy, where a particularly important segment is dedicated to digital nomads. This is in consideration of the fact that before the pandemic, there were nearly five million digital nomads worldwide, and now there are many times more, with research predicting that by 2035, one billion people will be working remotely."

She also indicated that the Government of Montenegro has recognised this increasingly present trend and has taken steps to prepare a Programme for Attracting Digital Nomads, with the goal of making Montenegro a globally attractive destination for them, which would greatly contribute to the further development of tourism, the IT sector, and the overall increase in economic activity in our country.

This programme, along with an Action Plan, has been adopted, where the main operational goals are set as follows:

* Developing a favourable environment for the stay of digital nomads,

* Increased availability of information and services intended for digital nomads,

* Increased recognition of Montenegro as an attractive destination for digital nomads.

‘’To meet these goals, the Government of Montenegro has created a website dedicated to digital nomads, adapted for all devices, with comprehensive information that is important for their stay in our country," She added.

The minister emphasised that Montenegro has committed to implementing campaigns such as "Montenegro – a destination for digital nomads," as well as educational campaigns and peer-to-peer events for officials to foster an innovative approach to this field.

Kordić noted that the arrival of digital nomads to Montenegro has been facilitated by the amendments to the Foreigners Law, which came into effect in August 2022, providing for the issuance of a "D visa" for digital nomads. Digital nomads can obtain a temporary residence permit for up to two years, which can be extended for an additional six months.

Regarding international partnerships and investment opportunities to boost the tourism sector, she highlighted that the implementation of a favourable investment environment has already delivered notable results. Collaborations with renowned hotel brands have enriched Montenegro’s tourism offering. On the coast, for example, Porto Montenegro—recognised as one of the leading marinas in the Mediterranean—features a five-star hotel operated in partnership with the prestigious Regent Hotels and Resorts group.

“In addition to the hotel industry, as the most important segment of the tourist offer, our activities within destination management are also directed towards public-private partnerships in the direction of the development of eco-tourism and adventure travel, as well as other forms of nature-based products, in order to develop an offer for all 365 days of the year,” she concluded.