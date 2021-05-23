Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a global destination for cultural tourism: Majid Al Mualla

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department, has said that the department aims to create a tourism sector that attracts tourists and investments by promoting and forging partnerships to develop the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain into a global destination for environmental and cultural tourism.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Mualla said that the department’s tourism strategy aims to transform the emirate into a sustainable and attractive tourist and investment destination based on heritage, entertainment and environmental tourism.

The department was established upon Law No.1 for 2019 as the Tourism and Archaeology Department, to develop and promote local tourism, in line with the cultural heritage and values of the Emirati community, as well as to draft tourism programmes and organise events that will boost the emirate’s stature as a leading tourist destination in the country, he added.

He also stressed that the department prioritises the preservation of heritage buildings in historic areas, by restoring and maintaining them, in line with the best international standards and practices.

The Ed-Dur heritage site was listed on the preliminary list of global heritage sites, Al Mualla noted, highlighting the department’s efforts to add the site to the main international heritage list.

The department recently launched the Umm Al Qaiwain Heritage District, with the aim of restoring heritage buildings in the Old Umm Al Qaiwain area, dating back over 200 years ago, he added.

The department is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Economy to launch the Unified Tourist Guidance Project, which aims to organise workshops on how to welcome tourists, he said.

He also noted the details of the ''Discover Umm Al Qaiwain'', which consists of a guide showcasing the emirate’s major tourist attractions and cultural and entertainment venues.

Al Mualla stressed the importance of the guide to the government’s efforts to encourage tourism in the emirate, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, noting the various maritime activities available locally, including boat trips, fishing trips and paragliding over local islands.

The department is currently restoring the infrastructure of local islands to preserve their heritage sites and protect their natural resources, he said, adding that the department’s new website aims to facilitate access for the public, tourists and investors to all information it provides.