Tourism Campaign Launched To Promote China’s Cultural Heritage

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

XINJIANG, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) China is home to 59 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including 40 recognised for their cultural significance, 15 for their natural beauty, and four that hold both cultural and natural value.

According to China Daily, a global campaign was launched on Saturday in Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, aimed at promoting China’s 40 cultural heritage sites to international travellers.

The initiative, titled "Nihao! China" 2025 World Cultural Heritage Tourism Overseas Promotion Season, will run until November this year. It aims to raise awareness and promote these UNESCO-listed cultural heritage sites as attractive destinations through various activities, such as video screenings and photography exhibitions. Special offline promotional events are planned in Japan, the UK, and the US, according to the event organisers.

The launch ceremony featured keynote speeches and panel discussions that highlighted the rich tourism resources in Xinjiang, the cultural heritage along the Silk Road, and the sustainable tourism development of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Francesco Frangialli, honorary secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organisation, addressed the importance of preserving, maintaining, enriching, and responsibly using cultural heritage for economic and social benefits.

"The existence of UNESCO-recognised sites can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it draws attention to the value of a property, encouraging its maintenance and preservation. On the other hand, overexposure can attract an excess of visitors, degrading the quality of the experience and sometimes leading to physical degradation," he noted.

