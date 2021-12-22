UrduPoint.com

Tourism Is Essential Underpinning Of UAE's Sustainable Development: RAK Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Tourism is essential underpinning of UAE&#039;s sustainable development: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed the role of tourism as the essential underpinning of the UAE’s sustainable development.

His Highness’s comments came as he was presented with a commemorative postage stamp bearing the image of Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest mountain, from Emirates Post Group, with the presentation taking place in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

Issued in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, the new stamp celebrating the UAE’s highest peak is a testament to the Emirates Post Group's commitment to promoting the UAE's tourism sector and highlighting the country’s most prominent historical, cultural, natural, archaeological, and tourist attractions.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "Documenting the natural wonder that is Jebel Jais is indicative of the UAE’s prominent position on the global tourism map, and it strengthens the ambitious resolve of our dear Emirate to progress in this sector. I praise the efforts of Emirates Post Group to help enhance the country’s position and global reputation in the tourism sector, as well as its important role in documenting the landmarks of the UAE and its contribution to advancing our overall growth and progress."

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "We are honoured to present this commemorative stamp to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Through the directives of our wise leadership, Jebel Jais has become an agricultural and environmental hub that reflects Ras Al Khaimah's aspirations. Formed more than 70 million years ago in the eastern part of Ras Al Khaimah, the commemorative stamp bears the image of Jebel Jais, the highest peak in UAE and a part of the magnificent Al Hajar Mountains range.

It is also a major tourist attraction that promotes Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and natural diversity."

Alashram added, "We are pleased to have collaborated with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in this latest commemorative issuance that represents a unique addition to our ever-expanding collection that celebrates our country’s vast array of offerings. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to leveraging commemorative stamps as tools to document our rich history and cultural heritage, highlight the UAE’s tourist and natural attractions, and showcase the nation’s journey towards global leadership."

The latest set of stamps showcase the peaks of Al Hajar Mountain Range, and most prominently, the picturesque 1,934-metre Jebel Jais, which is known for its varied terrains. This mountainous area is ideal for mountain picnics, cycling, and other adventures. Jebel Jais is also famous for its unique climate, maintaining a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius cooler than sea-level climates during summer. Moreover, the area experiences a sharp drop in temperature and sometimes even snowfall during winter.

Jebel Jais is one of the UAE’s most important tourist destinations. It attracts visitors and tourists who avail themselves of various packages of activities and adventures. The packages include the Jebel Jais Flight adventure, officially declared by the Guinness World Records in 2018 as the longest zipline in the world with a length of 2,832.88 metres at an altitude of 1,680 metres above sea level. The mountain also features the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which allows visitors to live with nature and stay in cabins equipped with all personal necessities.

Related Topics

World Cycling UAE Progress Hub Saud 2018 Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu&#039;alla lays foundation ..

Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu&#039;alla lays foundation stone of new warehouse of Hutc ..

11 minutes ago
 Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at UVAS

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at UVAS

14 minutes ago
 Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Def ..

Dutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case

35 seconds ago
 PAC examines audit reports of National Health Serv ..

PAC examines audit reports of National Health Services Ministry, NDMA, USC

37 seconds ago
 Dengue surveillance in full swing

Dengue surveillance in full swing

38 seconds ago
 NCRC's 3rd commission meeting held to review laws, ..

NCRC's 3rd commission meeting held to review laws, policies

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.