UrduPoint.com

Tourism Sector A Key Contributor To Process Of National Sustainable Development: RAK Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:45 PM

Tourism sector a key contributor to process of national sustainable development: RAK Ruler

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of the tourism sector as a key contributor to the process of national sustainable development.

Commemorating Jebel Jais by publishing a special stamp embodies the stature of the UAE on the world map and reinforces the ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah to achieve growth through this vital sector, he added.

He then lauded the partnership between Emirates Post and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, which aims to strengthen the country’s tourism sector and reinforce its international reputation in this area.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr made this statement while receiving a souvenir stamp commemorating Jebel Jais from Emirates Post, in cooperation with the authority, in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The issuing of the commemorative stamp highlights the keenness of Emirates Post to support the national efforts aimed at promoting tourism in the UAE.

"We are honoured to present this souvenir stamp to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr, who has managed, due to his wise vision, to make Jebel Jais an environmental and agricultural treasure that embodies the ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah and is an ideal tourism destination," said Abdullah Al Ashram, CEO of Emirates Post.

Related Topics

World UAE Saud Post From

Recent Stories

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: ..

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

4 minutes ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians ..

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

4 minutes ago
 US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stim ..

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.