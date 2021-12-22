Tourism sector a key contributor to process of national sustainable development: RAK Ruler

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of the tourism sector as a key contributor to the process of national sustainable development.

Commemorating Jebel Jais by publishing a special stamp embodies the stature of the UAE on the world map and reinforces the ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah to achieve growth through this vital sector, he added.

He then lauded the partnership between Emirates Post and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, which aims to strengthen the country’s tourism sector and reinforce its international reputation in this area.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr made this statement while receiving a souvenir stamp commemorating Jebel Jais from Emirates Post, in cooperation with the authority, in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The issuing of the commemorative stamp highlights the keenness of Emirates Post to support the national efforts aimed at promoting tourism in the UAE.

"We are honoured to present this souvenir stamp to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr, who has managed, due to his wise vision, to make Jebel Jais an environmental and agricultural treasure that embodies the ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah and is an ideal tourism destination," said Abdullah Al Ashram, CEO of Emirates Post.