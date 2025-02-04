Tourism Surges 6.08% In Shanghai During Chinese New Year Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 04:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) SHANGHAI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) - Shanghai's Culture and Tourism Bureau has reported record-breaking tourism figures during the eight-day Chinese Spring Festival holiday, with visitor numbers reaching 17.7784 million, marking a 6.08% year-on-year increase.
According to The Paper, a Chinese digital newspaper, the bureau's report highlighted these results as part of its ongoing efforts to establish Shanghai as a global tourism destination. The city offered a diverse range of tourist and cultural attractions, including light festivals, heritage events, and artistic performances.
The report indicated that over 100 cultural and artistic institutions, including museums, galleries, and theatres, presented varied programs throughout the holiday period.
Major tourist attractions experienced high visitor turnout, with Shanghai Disneyland Resort organizing special events to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Security measures were enhanced across all tourist sites, with daily inspections conducted in collaboration with relevant authorities. These inspections covered tourist facilities, hotels, and entertainment venues, contributing to a safe tourism season without incidents.
The bureau affirmed its commitment to further developing the tourism sector and enhancing its appeal through diversifying events and activities, while improving visitor services to achieve the city's tourism vision.
