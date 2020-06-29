TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Toyota Motor said Monday its worldwide vehicle sales plunged 34.1 percent from a year earlier to 609,460 units in May due to the global coronavirus pandemic, German press agency, dpa, reported.

The Toyota group, including Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, also said in a statement its global production dropped 56.5 percent to 408,842 vehicles as it temporarily closed its plants in many parts of the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese multinational expects its global vehicle sales for the current financial year through March 2021 to fall 14.9 percent to 8.9 million units.