TRA Academy Receives 42,000 Trainees From 83 Countries In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 countries in one week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has announced that 42,000 trainees from 83 countries had taken advantage of the free training courses available on the TRA academy (previously Virtual Academy) during the last week of March, achieving a significant increase in the number of trainees.

This demonstrates the success of the Academy as a modern solution for those wishing to develop their capabilities and their personal and professional knowledge, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing today, the Authority said in a statement.

Commenting on this milestone, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, TRA Director General, said, "In line with the directives of the wise leadership to shape and prepare for the future, the TRA has developed innovative solutions that contribute to strengthening development and upgrading human cadres by relying on the advanced infrastructure that characterizes the ICT sector in the country. In this regard, the TRA has launched and developed the Academy, which offers a wide range of advanced training programmes, free of charge, to all who wish to develop their practical, professional and personal skills.

Al Mansouri stressed that the TRA Academy has proven UAE’s readiness to face challenges, adding, "We in the UAE believe that the development and training of human resources must continue under all circumstances, being the most valuable asset and the most important force.

In light of the conditions the world is witnessing, and the near-full halt of training and educational centres in most countries of the world, the TRA Academy has been a solution accessible to thousands of those wishing to train. The figures achieved by the Academy in recent days confirm the human community need for such solutions within the context of digital transformation and achieving sustainable development."

The training programmes launched by the Academy focus on developing technical, professional and entrepreneurial skills. The Academy has launched a large number of programmes that meet the requirements of the current situation such as time management and productivity programmes.

The TRA Academy is an integrated training platform providing online and traditional courses. It was created as a key initiative of the government service mTransformation programme. It Academy offers free online interactive training courses in business, technology and special skills. Since its launch, the platform has received thousands of trainees from across the world, offering latest training programmes in Arabic and English conducted by international instructors and experts in training.

