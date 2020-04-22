UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA Academy Receives 42k Trainees From 83 Countries In Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:45 PM

TRA Academy receives 42k trainees from 83 countries in week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has announced that 42,000 trainees from 83 countries had taken advantage of the free training courses available on the TRA Academy (previously Virtual Academy) during the last week of March.

This shows a significant increase in the number of trainees, which demonstrates the success of the academy as a modern solution for those wishing to develop their capabilities and their personal and professional knowledge, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing today, the authority said on Wednesday.

Commenting on this milestone, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, TRA Director-General, said that the TRA Academy has proven UAE’s readiness to face challenges. "We in the UAE believe that the development and training of human resources must continue under all circumstances, being the most valuable asset and the most important force.

In light of the conditions the world is witnessing, and the near-full halt of training and educational centres in most countries of the world, the TRA Academy has been a solution accessible to thousands of those wishing to train.

He added, "The figures achieved by the Academy in recent days confirm the human community need for such solutions within the context of digital transformation and achieving sustainable development.

The training programmes focus on developing technical, professional and entrepreneurial skills. The academy has launched a large number of programmes that meet the requirements of the current situation such as time management and productivity programmes. Today, the academy makes available more courses for remote working, announced periodically.

Related Topics

World UAE March All From

Recent Stories

UAE joins world in celebrating World Book Day

1 minute ago

US F35Bs Conduct Flight Operations in South China ..

10 minutes ago

French Lockdown Exit Strategy Should Consider Regi ..

10 minutes ago

Poland's PGNiG Says Oil Output Started on Another ..

10 minutes ago

Yemen Has Prepared 27 Facilities to Treat Coronavi ..

10 minutes ago

EU Climate Service Says 2019 Warmest Year on Recor ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.