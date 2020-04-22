TRA Academy receives 42k trainees from 83 countries in week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has announced that 42,000 trainees from 83 countries had taken advantage of the free training courses available on the TRA Academy (previously Virtual Academy) during the last week of March.

This shows a significant increase in the number of trainees, which demonstrates the success of the academy as a modern solution for those wishing to develop their capabilities and their personal and professional knowledge, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing today, the authority said on Wednesday.

Commenting on this milestone, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, TRA Director-General, said that the TRA Academy has proven UAE’s readiness to face challenges. "We in the UAE believe that the development and training of human resources must continue under all circumstances, being the most valuable asset and the most important force.

In light of the conditions the world is witnessing, and the near-full halt of training and educational centres in most countries of the world, the TRA Academy has been a solution accessible to thousands of those wishing to train.

He added, "The figures achieved by the Academy in recent days confirm the human community need for such solutions within the context of digital transformation and achieving sustainable development.

The training programmes focus on developing technical, professional and entrepreneurial skills. The academy has launched a large number of programmes that meet the requirements of the current situation such as time management and productivity programmes. Today, the academy makes available more courses for remote working, announced periodically.