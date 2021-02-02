TRA achieves advanced results in Global Star Rating System for Services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) DUBAI, 2nd February 2021 (WAM) - Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), praised the advanced results achieved by TRA in the Global Star Rating System for Services, which were approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

TRA website and smart Application were rated four stars in the results that included, for the first time, the rating of digital channels and government call centres, and covered about 100 service provision channels in 28 entities.

This rating adds up to TRA’s long list of achievements, as it was ranked first in the happiness and wellbeing in the workplace, issued by the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, which aims to enhance happiness and wellbeing in the workplace in government entities.

Additionally, these results reflect the great interest of TRA to develop its digital channels in order to provide easy, fast and round-the-clock services to the public. A team of competent Emiratis works to develop TRA digital portals, and to support other government entities in enabling and measuring digital transformation in the field of website development.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General, commented on this achievement, saying, "The advanced results achieved by TRA website, smart app and call center reflect TRA’s commitment to the wise leadership’s directives and are consistent with the UAE directions towards achieving a full digital transformation.

"These results also confirm TRA’s keenness to provide the best and fastest services around the clock. TRA’s teams have made great efforts in the field of developing its smart and electronic channels, based on specialized surveys and customers’ opinions about the services provided by TRA. TRA has given every opinion or idea that was received from the public the necessary attention, as they were studied carefully to achieve customer happiness and support the UAE goals and future visions."

The development process of the website and the smart application content goes through several stages, the most important of which is engaging the customers themselves in improving the content and other components through digital consultations and surveys. TRA is keen to involve the public in this matter based on the priority of customer happiness, in line with the directives of the wise leadership that the customer is the goal and the purpose.