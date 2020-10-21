TRA achieves BSI certification for safe working during COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has received the BSI Flex 45005. 3.0 certificate, issued by the British Standards Institute, BSI, as a distinct entity in applying best practices and work guidelines in response to COVID-19 pandemic, making the TRA the first government entity in the region to obtain this certificate.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, received the certificate from Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to the UAE, in a virtual meeting. The BSI awards this certificate to entities that were able to meet business continuity and quality standards during the current pandemic, as stipulated in the BSI guidelines.

The guidelines included a set of directives related to business continuity during a global emergency, developed by experts from various sectors. The guidelines provide a general framework for safe working, represent a comprehensive source of globally agreed best practices, support comprehensive risk assessment and provide practical examples of risk management methods.

In his speech at the opening of the virtual meeting, Al Mansoori said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we found ourselves as a global community facing a critical test that required quick adaptation and flexibility to continue living in all aspects.

We are proud to be among the few countries that have been able to continue working, learning, and purchasing remotely since the early days of the pandemic. The TRA has been at the forefront of government entities that have worked to support this trend."

The TRA has taken many measures to ensure a safe workplace during the last period, as it was one of the first entities to implement remote work on March 26, 2020. It also developed plans for the process of gradually returning to work and took all effective measures to protect employees during work.

The TRA guideline to workers to return to work in the light of emergency conditions, stipulated the gradual return to work in successive stages. It also implemented all health protection measures, starting from the moment of entering the offices until leaving.

Furthermore, the TRA organised virtual awareness workshops for its employees, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, on the best ways to protect against COVID-19.

It implemented the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources decision on the return of federal government employees to the workplace at a rate of 100 percent as of 5th July, 2020, with adherence to all necessary preventive measures.