TRA, Ajman Digital Government to review UN e-Government Survey 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, virtually hosted a delegation from Ajman Digital Government, headed by Ohoud Shehail, Director-General of Ajman Digital Government, to review the United Nations e-Government Survey 2020.

They also discussed ways to increase the participation of local governments in expanding the role of e-government to improve UAE survey results.

This meeting is part of a series of sessions initiated by the Executive Team of the E-Government Development Index to exchange experiences with local electronic, smart and digital governments, with the aim of highlighting the most prominent developments in the indicators of the United Nations e-Government Survey 2020, such as EGDI, the Digital Participation Index and the Local Service Index for smart cities.

This session also comes within the framework of TRA’s role in supervising the achievement of the national OSI, in accordance with the United Nations e-Government Survey, in strategic partnership with government entities.

The session addressed the results of the Survey, the main index, the sub-indicators and the advanced results achieved by the UAE, which reflect the efforts made by all local and Federal government entities to advance the UAE ranking in EGDI.

Those at the session also discussed the role of local governments in promoting e-government throughout the country, especially as the United Nations tends to focus on the development of smart cities in the survey process, in addition to the availability of local smart services, particularly in the education, health and transportation sectors.

Commenting on this sessions, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director General for the Information and E-Government Sector, said, "The UAE's achievements in the field of smart services and digital transformation reflect the great work that all government entities have done, in cooperation with the private sector, to achieve standards of smart services indicators. We worked as one team, exchanged ideas and opinions, discussed challenges and worked to create innovative solutions."

The UAE ranked first in the Arab region and western Asia, and 8th globally in the UN OSI, within the overall EDGI. The UAE also ranked 4th in Asia in the same index and advanced one ranking in the digital participation index, moving to 16th after ranking 17th in 2018. In the survey, the UAE ranked 7th in the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index.