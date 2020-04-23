UrduPoint.com
TRA Announces Accessibility To 6 New Telemedicine Applications

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:45 PM

TRA announces accessibility to 6 new telemedicine applications

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced on Thursday that it launched accessibility six new applications, as part of its efforts to support hospitals and clinics in providing remote healthcare services.

In a statement, the TRA noted that it has coordinated with telecom operators - Etisalat and du - to provide access to these applications on "an exceptional basis on all networks until further notice".

The new applications are Mind Mina Telemedicine, NextGenGP Telehealth, vSee, OKADOC, doxy.me, and GetBEE.

Your Thoughts and Comments

