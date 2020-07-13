TRA assigns dedicated frequencies for virtual university graduation ceremonies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has assigned dedicated radio frequencies for UAE-based universities to conduct virtual graduation ceremonies, enabling students to live stream their happy convocation moments.

TRA has said the move falls within its endeavours to utilise advanced technology in support of the education sector under the current critical circumstances the world is going through due to the COVID-19 onslaught.

The past months saw the launch of several initiatives by the TRA in support of a number of key sectors, primarily, distance education, health, and others, to enable them to provide their services in a more convenient and hassle-free manner.