UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA, Bee’ah Cooperate To Enhance Environmental Awareness

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental awareness

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, signed an MoU with the Sharjah Environment Company "Bee’ah" to enhance cooperation, partnership and coordination to overcome environmental challenges and unify actions to raise environmental awareness.

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, TRA Deputy Director-General for Support Services, signed the agreement using the digital signature technology, as a practical implementation of this service through using it in government transactions in the country. This strengthens the role of UAE Pass as a fundamental pillar that contributes to digital transformation initiatives.

This agreement is part of the Federal Government's strategy to support an effective partnership between government, semi-government and private sector entities, to improve government services.

Commenting on this agreement, Al Suwaidi said, "In the TRA, we are keen to build partnerships with government, semi-government and private sector entities to achieve sustainable development goals, preserving resources, protecting the environment in its various components, and spreading environmental awareness among various segments of society, in a manner that guarantees the safety of the UAE community and promotes the unique biodiversity throughout our beloved country. It is our national duty, as individuals and institutions, to work towards achieving it with the utmost seriousness.

"

According to the MoU, TRA will support scientific research and specialised studies. Additionally, it will organise workshops and seminars on environmental fields, which focus on the latest developments, best practices in environmental issues of common interest, and promote an environmental loyalty programme.

Furthermore, Bee’ah will place three-stream waste bins in accessible locations that encourage waste segregation. Bee’ah will also organise awareness campaigns on reducing, reusing and recycling of waste, in addition to promoting various TRA services on the websites of Bee’ah and participating in its campaigns on social media.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah also commented on the occasion saying, "Bee’ah has a proven track record of leveraging strategic partnerships to accomplish its mandate of promoting a sustainable quality of life."

TRA is keen to ensure the continuity of sustainable development and seeks to protect the environment and achieve a balance between economic and social development, and adhere to the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, to achieve a sustainable environment, preserve water resources, increasing reliance on clean energy and the application of green development, in addition to enhancing the quality of electricity and communications.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water Social Media UAE Company Sharjah Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

6 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

16 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

36 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.