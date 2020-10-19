TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental awareness

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, signed an MoU with the Sharjah Environment Company "Bee’ah" to enhance cooperation, partnership and coordination to overcome environmental challenges and unify actions to raise environmental awareness.

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, TRA Deputy Director-General for Support Services, signed the agreement using the digital signature technology, as a practical implementation of this service through using it in government transactions in the country. This strengthens the role of UAE Pass as a fundamental pillar that contributes to digital transformation initiatives.

This agreement is part of the Federal Government's strategy to support an effective partnership between government, semi-government and private sector entities, to improve government services.

Commenting on this agreement, Al Suwaidi said, "In the TRA, we are keen to build partnerships with government, semi-government and private sector entities to achieve sustainable development goals, preserving resources, protecting the environment in its various components, and spreading environmental awareness among various segments of society, in a manner that guarantees the safety of the UAE community and promotes the unique biodiversity throughout our beloved country. It is our national duty, as individuals and institutions, to work towards achieving it with the utmost seriousness.

"

According to the MoU, TRA will support scientific research and specialised studies. Additionally, it will organise workshops and seminars on environmental fields, which focus on the latest developments, best practices in environmental issues of common interest, and promote an environmental loyalty programme.

Furthermore, Bee’ah will place three-stream waste bins in accessible locations that encourage waste segregation. Bee’ah will also organise awareness campaigns on reducing, reusing and recycling of waste, in addition to promoting various TRA services on the websites of Bee’ah and participating in its campaigns on social media.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah also commented on the occasion saying, "Bee’ah has a proven track record of leveraging strategic partnerships to accomplish its mandate of promoting a sustainable quality of life."

TRA is keen to ensure the continuity of sustainable development and seeks to protect the environment and achieve a balance between economic and social development, and adhere to the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, to achieve a sustainable environment, preserve water resources, increasing reliance on clean energy and the application of green development, in addition to enhancing the quality of electricity and communications.