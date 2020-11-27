TRA concludes 4th Edition of ‘Seeds for the Future’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) The General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector, TRA, represented by the ICT Fund concluded the 4th edition of "Seeds for the Future" camp held virtually together with Huawei.

Twenty-five students of UAE-based universities participated in the camp, where they utilised the interactive, informative education programme featuring ICT specialised knowledge. At the end of the camp, students received training certificates approved by Huawei.

Throughout the five-day camp, students participated in a set of specialised courses as part of the camp in areas of 5G networks, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, leadership, and Huawei mobile services.

Commenting on this event, Omar Al Mahmoud, Acting CEO, ICT Fund said, "The TRA, represented by the ICT Fund, as guided by the wise leadership, is keen on supporting young cadres while empowering them and providing them with all training and education opportunities. This programme embodies TRA's commitment to enhance innovation in shaping the future of the youth generation, by transferring knowledge, refining talents and developing skills and expertise to enable local ICT cadres in cooperation with government entities, universities and institutes concerned."

Li Xiang Yu, Acting President of Huawei middle East, said, "I would like to thank the TRA, as represented by the ICT Fund, for its support of the ‘Seed for the Future’ programme, which we are committed to organising yearly in the UAE to assist students in broadening their horizons and acquiring more ICT knowledge and skills.

Since 2006, ‘Seeds for the Future’ has been providing UAE students with the opportunity to discover cutting-edge technologies and innovations, which are playing a vital role in the socio-economic development."

During the camp, students learnt about the great potential of 5G networks, and how to utilise such potential in the development of services and projects across all fields. Participants were also introduced to the latest AI technologies, and how they could be utilised, especially in health, education, transportation and other domains. The camp also touched on the latest leadership styles in an era characterised by speed and telecommuting.

Since its inception, the ICT Fund has made considerable achievements, in its pursuit of meeting the goals set and fully tapping into the potentials that enable this vital sector to continue performing its functions with national cadres that are qualified and trained to achieve our ambitious UAE Vision 2021.