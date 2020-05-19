UrduPoint.com
TRA Highlights Increase In E-commerce Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has highlighted an increase in e-commerce activities in the UAE over the past months.

This increase also coincides with an increase in the use of social media on the internet, under the framework the social distancing rules and health measures adopted during the current crisis.

During the previous period, the TRA also supported institutions and individuals in the telecommunications sector, contributing to the continuity of business of all national sectors.

The authority has coordinated with services providers to offer many of their services for free, to support the country’s efforts to promote remote learning, telemedicine and e-commerce, as well as raise the public’s general awareness during the current circumstances.

The TRA pointed out that the e-commerce sector has witnessed a recent increase in activities, coinciding with the government’s decision to reduce unnecessary social gatherings.

