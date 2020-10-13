TRA holds virtual forum for future projects in UAE Hackathon 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, held the first virtual forum for future projects, through which TRA reviewed the prominent ideas and projects that resulted from the "UAE Hackathon 2020 ..Data for Happiness and Wellbeing" in the presence of TRA’s strategic partners, the projects incubators, and several owners of the distinctive ideas that were presented in the seven hackathons at the national level.

This forum is a continuation of the efforts and support provided by the TRA and its partners to the participants in the UAE Hackathon.

Commenting on this forum, Salem Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director-General for Information & E-Government Sector, said, "Our mission in TRA does not stop at collecting innovative ideas and creative projects, but rather continues to transform these ideas into projects on the ground, projects that support the civilization movement in the UAE."

The TRA revealed that more than 12 teams were able to form their emerging companies ready to serve the community in several areas, including transportation, health, environment, community service, development of public facilities, traffic problems, smart cities, sustainability, family and children, services of senior citizens, Emiratisation and human resources, and employing Artificial Intelligence, AI.

The "Hafela – The Bus" team presented the idea of providing innovative, customised, integrated, and qualified buses to transport employees from their homes to the workplace. This bus has innovative features that allow the employee to register entry on the biometric system when boarding the bus and starting their work on the bus. Several private companies have shown interest in using the bus.

The "Alpha" team designed an application that maintains the link between the mother and the new-born infant during his time in the incubator, as the baby can hear the mother's voice during feeding times, which gives him a sense of reality and the mother can also watch her child on her mobile phone at home. A patent for the idea has been filed and a prototype is available for implementation.

The "Pivotal Matrix" team has employed AI and machine learning as a basic drive in the system to discover distortions in the city such as waste, broken trees, and others, by installing cameras on public buses and garbage trucks, and sending the information gathered on the deformities to the competent authority or entity. This project has been already adopted by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The "Greeb" team, which won second place in Dubai Hackathon, aims to provide a better life to senior citizens by designing a platform that reduces the gap between senior citizens and youth in the field of national identity and technology. "Fight for Right" project, which won first place in Sharjah Hackathon, presented an innovative mechanism to educate children about the laws and Convention on the Rights of the Child by developing a game that enables children to learn about their rights in a fun and positive way.

AUE EMP project, which won the first place in Ajman Hackathon, provides an employment platform for people of determination that supports them during their search for work in the private sector. The A4S project presented a solution to the rainwater problem in Ras Al Khaimah through a data-based system.

The "BUEYE" team, which won second place in Sharjah Hackathon, uses the internet of Things and data in an innovative technology initiative capable of creating an interactive digital twin for any product or building to empower the user (for example, governments, companies/institutions) with advanced technological capabilities to maximise revenue, profits and institutional efficiency using AI.

The "Al Shuweihi" project relies on the use of the Internet of Things and data to diagnose diabetes based on AI (DM A.I.D), which is based on machine learning and learning from data.

Two new initiatives were also launched within the hackathon programme, namely, the Happiness Wallet, which will provide an opportunity for all the creative ideas participating and winning in the Hackathon to communicate directly with all entities and investors interested in supporting and sponsoring ideas and investing in them.

The second initiative is the Hackathon Community, which will contribute greatly and effectively to increasing communication and interaction between all participants in the Hackathon.

The UAE Hackathon 2020 witnessed the participation of more than 3130 participants from 60 nationalities, representing 350 teams. They participated in seven hackathons held from 2nd to 27th February throughout the Innovation Month in the seven emirates, starting in Abu Dhabi and ending in Dubai, where 112 inspirational ideas qualified for the closing ceremony on 3rd March. This was held virtually at the Ministry of Possibilities, where the 21 winning teams of top three places from each emirate were announced, in addition to the winning team in the EXPO2020 Challenge and the winning team in the WSIS Challenge.