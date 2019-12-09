TRA, Huawei jointly release '5G and IoT OpenLab' in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) During the UAE 5G conference, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, and Huawei released the TRA and Huawei '5G and IoT Joint OpenLab' in Dubai, aimed at boosting 5G and the internet of Things, IoT, services throughout the UAE, promoting innovation and collaboration across markets with the intention of creating an open ecosystem that will further ICT development across the country.

The TRA and Huawei 5G and IoT Joint OpenLab will mainly focus on the enterprise market, including Artificial Intelligence solutions, fixed wireless access, CCTV, campus private line, and more. Consumer services such as cloud gaming/VR will also be a focus of the OpenLab.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "We welcome this TRA-Huawei joint initiative, as part of the authority’s openness to partner with the private sector based on the fact that the burdens of the new digital age are greater than a single sector; therefore, all sectors must work together to develop the digital community."

He added, "We at the TRA, as we launch the 5G & IoT OpenLab in Dubai in partnership with Huawei, assure that we will spare no effort to mobilise all energies and work hand in hand with the government, academic and private companies to serve the community, spread awareness, build competencies, establish joint projects and implement future plans, to contribute to achieving the higher national goals, especially the UAE vision 2021, and beyond, in implementation of our wise leadership's directives to work together to create a sustainable and happy future for the society.

Wang Su, Vice President of Huawei middle East Marketing, said, "5G and IoT OpenLab will be an important innovative cross-industry platform for operators, third parties and vertical industries in the UAE. It will help all those accessing the latest 5G and IoT technology, understanding application scenarios, developing innovative services and aggregating the 5G & IoT ecosystem for the local market.

"Through the OpenLab platform, Huawei will work with customers and partners around the world to develop the best possible industry-specific solutions, enrich local ICT industry ecosystems, address challenges and future demands in line with the requirements of local markets, and keep driving customers to go digital."

The UAE 5G Conference, organised by the TRA, with the participation of prominent officials and experts in this field, aims to discuss the reality, prospects, challenges and opportunities related to 5G.