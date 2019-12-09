UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA, Huawei Jointly Release '5G And IoT OpenLab' In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

TRA, Huawei jointly release '5G and IoT OpenLab' in UAE

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) During the UAE 5G conference, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, and Huawei released the TRA and Huawei '5G and IoT Joint OpenLab' in Dubai, aimed at boosting 5G and the internet of Things, IoT, services throughout the UAE, promoting innovation and collaboration across markets with the intention of creating an open ecosystem that will further ICT development across the country.

The TRA and Huawei 5G and IoT Joint OpenLab will mainly focus on the enterprise market, including Artificial Intelligence solutions, fixed wireless access, CCTV, campus private line, and more. Consumer services such as cloud gaming/VR will also be a focus of the OpenLab.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "We welcome this TRA-Huawei joint initiative, as part of the authority’s openness to partner with the private sector based on the fact that the burdens of the new digital age are greater than a single sector; therefore, all sectors must work together to develop the digital community."

He added, "We at the TRA, as we launch the 5G & IoT OpenLab in Dubai in partnership with Huawei, assure that we will spare no effort to mobilise all energies and work hand in hand with the government, academic and private companies to serve the community, spread awareness, build competencies, establish joint projects and implement future plans, to contribute to achieving the higher national goals, especially the UAE vision 2021, and beyond, in implementation of our wise leadership's directives to work together to create a sustainable and happy future for the society.

"

Wang Su, Vice President of Huawei middle East Marketing, said, "5G and IoT OpenLab will be an important innovative cross-industry platform for operators, third parties and vertical industries in the UAE. It will help all those accessing the latest 5G and IoT technology, understanding application scenarios, developing innovative services and aggregating the 5G & IoT ecosystem for the local market.

"Through the OpenLab platform, Huawei will work with customers and partners around the world to develop the best possible industry-specific solutions, enrich local ICT industry ecosystems, address challenges and future demands in line with the requirements of local markets, and keep driving customers to go digital."

The UAE 5G Conference, organised by the TRA, with the participation of prominent officials and experts in this field, aims to discuss the reality, prospects, challenges and opportunities related to 5G.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology UAE Dubai Enterprise Middle East 5G Huawei Market All Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

11 seconds ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

3 minutes ago

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

19 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.