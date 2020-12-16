UrduPoint.com
TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, And Qureos Agree To Train BETHA Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) represented by the ICT Fund, signed an MoU with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Qureos on training students of ICT Fund’s BETHA Programme through the Qureos platform and Jafza’s Tumoohi Programme 2020.

The agreement provides for selecting the students to achieve the TRA vision in qualifying and increasing the percentage of Emiratisation in the ICT sector. The student selection process will take place through the Qureos platform, which will allow students to participate in solving virtual challenges that simulate the professional reality, to measure the capabilities required in completing the challenges identified by Jafza. Additionally, qualified candidates will be interviewed for actual projects assigned by Tumoohi, which will last for four months.

Speaking on this agreement, Majed Al Mesmar, ICT Fund’s Chairman of the board of Trustees, said, "TRA is interested in strengthening national competencies, and preparing Emirati youth to lead the vital ICT sector that forms the backbone of development in all sectors. The BETHA Programme is part of TRA’s efforts in this context. Moreover, based on the importance of partnerships between various sectors, we conclude this agreement, which will support our plans that are part of the UAE vision for the next 50."

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "We at DP World, UAE Region are dedicated to supporting our wise government in its goals to bring about employment growth for talented young Emiratis. This is a great association as there is an increasing need to train and nurture new talent so that the future of the ICT sector is in safe hands.

"

The BETHA graduates will get the opportunity to train at varied sectors such as logistics, automotive and spare parts, food and agriculture commodities, retail and e-commerce, and petrochemicals; in the free zone that is home to 100 Fortune 500 companies and top multinationals. This will help them reach their full potential with the assistance of professional experts who will guide and mentor them.

Alexander Epure, Co-Founder of Qureos said, "Qureos is bridging the skill gap in the transition from academia-to-career. This is achieved by allowing students, graduates and early in career to work remotely on corporate micro-projects and apprenticeships with mentorship from industry experts. Micro projects are paid professional short-term assignments that are similar to those given to a new hire or full-time intern and can be executed remotely."

According to the MoU, BETHA students will implement the projects using Qureos platform services, such as daily tasks, expert professional guidance, and virtual meetings. By the end of the programme, students will hand over completed projects to Jafza.

Qureos will create a profile for DP World, publish projects on the platform, select and evaluate relevant participants' skills as part of the application process, classify talents, shortlist candidates, appoint a professional expert to guide and mentor those qualified through the platform, and coordinate to start implementing projects through its platform and tools, in addition to the weekly guidance and direction on the projects, and weekly task review and evaluation.

