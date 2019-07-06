TRA launches 5th edition of Innovation Camp

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has announced that the fifth edition of 'TRA Innovation Camp' will be held on 7th July and 8th August, 2019.

The camp aims to introduce the youth to the important future technologies, exploration, future-shaping, and self-development skills, in line with the UAE’s strategy in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT, field.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "The Innovation Camp reflects the TRA’s commitment to the leadership’s directives to create an innovation stimulating environment to make the UAE first globally in various fields. The camp contributes to the promotion and dissemination of the ICT innovation culture among the youth, and encourages them to excel and create, as part of the efforts of building and preparing the UAE’s talents and capacities."

Al Mansoori added, "The camp is managed by a group of the top TRA employees who have extensive experience in ICT, Artificial Intelligence, AI, and internet of Things, IoT. They will introduce the students to the requirements of the next phase and future fields that serve the aspirations of the country in smart cities, information security, space science and AI.

The TRA opened the door for university students to volunteer as administrative and training assistants in order to gain practical experience in the management of such activities."

The camp, which targets school children aged 6 to 17 years, includes a variety of programmes, particularly in the fields of ICT. The camp focuses on programming, which is included in the three main tracks: digital innovation and entrepreneurship, AI and data science, and Robotics and IoT. This will allow all students to learn about the latest techniques and methods of programming, and help them prepare for future jobs.

The camp will allow students to learn the principles of establishing a virtual company by designing and programming electronic platforms to serve the project, such as project marketing, an interface to serve the project customers and others. The students will also acquire research, product design, presentation and marketing skills.

The camp is also an ideal opportunity to acquire teamwork and collaboration, presentation and public speaking skills.