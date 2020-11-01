TRA launches brainstorming workshop to design UAE future for Next 50

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has launched the activities of the virtual brainstorming workshop "With your ideas, we shape the future of the UAE for the next 50".

The workshop is in line with "Designing the Next 50" project, which will involve community members in shaping the UAE’s future, and to develop the pillars and components of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, the comprehensive development plan for the UAE during the next 50 years, as part of the agenda of "2020: towards the next 50", announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the beginning of 2020.

Competitors from the previous editions of the UAE Hackathon "Data for Happiness and Wellbeing" participated in the first day of the workshop, in addition to members of the community.

The first day introduced the participants to the most prominent pillars and tools that help them see the future and generate innovative solutions that contribute to the development of vital sectors in the country such as health, education, business and others. The meeting with ideas and proposals owners will take place in another session on Wednesday, 4th November.

Speakers exchanged views with the participants on the most important points that can be developed to reach applicable innovative ideas that contribute to supporting the UAE visions for the next 50, benefiting from the great development of the ICT sector in the country, and the innovative projects provided by the Government such as UAEPass and Bashr, to develop solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and big data.

Commenting on this event, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director-General for Information & E-Government Sector, said, "In TRA, we follow the directives of the wise leadership to see the future with open minds. We anticipate development and prepare for it with the necessary projects. What we are experiencing today in the UAE is what many countries seek to achieve in the future, and what we seek to achieve in the near future is what others deem impossible. We have learned from our wise leadership that the future is for the initiators and the bold and that the future does not wait for us but we make it."

Participation in the second day of the workshop, on November 4, will be limited to those who participated in the first.

"Designing the next 50" project, is supervised by the Supreme Committee of "2020: towards the next 50", under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It will involve all groups of community members in designing the UAE comprehensive development plan for the UAE from 2021 to 2071.