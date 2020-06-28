TRA launches training camp for UAE Hackathon winners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that it has completed supporting and sponsoring the winning innovative ideas of the UAE Hackathon, in its third edition, by launching the support and enablement phase with a training camp. This initiative is a continuation of the UAE Hackathon success, and in line with the vision and directives of the UAE in supporting innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on this initiative, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director General for the e-Government Sector, said, "Today, we are continuing the success of the UAE Hackathon. What the UAE innovators have provided deserves all of our support and assistance. Reaching the creative idea is important, but what is more important is to invest this idea and turn it into an existing project that serves our country's goals and future visions. We have learned from our wise leadership the true meaning of innovation. Innovation does not only lie in generating ideas but, rather, in transforming these ideas into a reality that brings good and happiness to all members of society.

'' '' Today, through this intensive camp, we will provide our innovators with the best methods, solutions and keys that they can use to transform their ideas from their smart device screens into reality. We will be with them every step of the way, until they become productive entrepreneurs."

In its third edition, the UAE Hackathon witnessed the participation of more than 3,130 participants, forming 350 teams. They participated in seven hackathons held from February 2 to 27 throughout the Innovation Month in the seven emirates of the country, starting from Abu Dhabi and ending in Dubai. A number of the 112 inspiring ideas were shortlisted for the closing ceremony on March 3, which was held virtually at the Ministry of Possibilities.

At the ceremony, the top 3 teams of each emirate were announced, as well as the winning teams from the EXPO2020 Challenge and the Sustainable Smart Cities Challenge.