UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA Launches Training Camp For UAE Hackathon Winners

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

TRA launches training camp for UAE Hackathon winners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that it has completed supporting and sponsoring the winning innovative ideas of the UAE Hackathon, in its third edition, by launching the support and enablement phase with a training camp. This initiative is a continuation of the UAE Hackathon success, and in line with the vision and directives of the UAE in supporting innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on this initiative, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director General for the e-Government Sector, said, "Today, we are continuing the success of the UAE Hackathon. What the UAE innovators have provided deserves all of our support and assistance. Reaching the creative idea is important, but what is more important is to invest this idea and turn it into an existing project that serves our country's goals and future visions. We have learned from our wise leadership the true meaning of innovation. Innovation does not only lie in generating ideas but, rather, in transforming these ideas into a reality that brings good and happiness to all members of society.

'' '' Today, through this intensive camp, we will provide our innovators with the best methods, solutions and keys that they can use to transform their ideas from their smart device screens into reality. We will be with them every step of the way, until they become productive entrepreneurs."

In its third edition, the UAE Hackathon witnessed the participation of more than 3,130 participants, forming 350 teams. They participated in seven hackathons held from February 2 to 27 throughout the Innovation Month in the seven emirates of the country, starting from Abu Dhabi and ending in Dubai. A number of the 112 inspiring ideas were shortlisted for the closing ceremony on March 3, which was held virtually at the Ministry of Possibilities.

At the ceremony, the top 3 teams of each emirate were announced, as well as the winning teams from the EXPO2020 Challenge and the Sustainable Smart Cities Challenge.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Salem February March All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

21 minutes ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

51 minutes ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.