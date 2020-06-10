TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows system

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that it has advised users and IT officials to install new security updates that microsoft released on some of its products during the month of June.

In a bulletin issued by the Computer Emergency Response Team, the TRA highlighted that the new security updates for Microsoft addressed serious security gaps in a group of the company’s products, such as Windows, Office, Edge, internet Explorer as well as other products.

In its awareness bulletin issued in this regard, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority attached an explanatory video that includes a detailed explanation of how to install the new security updates on Windows.

Microsoft had previously issued a warning about some serious software vulnerabilities in Windows systems, and announced at the same time the launch of a security patch to address the problem that can be exploited by hackers, penetration of computers, remote control, and control of the data it contains.