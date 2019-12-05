TRA organises 3rd Roundtable Programme for Arab Ministers of Telecommunications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The 3rd Roundtable Programme for Arab Ministers of Telecommunications and Heads of Arab Telecommunications Regulatory and Information Technology Regulators discussed the latest developments and challenges and how to stay protected against cyber threats and risks faced by governments in the Arab world.

Organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, in cooperation with the Ripe Network Coordination Centre, RIPE NCC, in Dubai today, the meeting focused on the important role of governments and regulators to develop the internet sector.

In his opening speech, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "We have important strategic issues to examine and discuss and we have a lot of headlines that represent opportunities and challenges at the same time. These include the future of the Internet in light of the growing scope of users across the region, prospects for the implementation of Internet Protocol version 6, IPv6, and the consequent necessities of coordination and mutual benefit from expertise and experience."

He added, "We also have the challenge of cybersecurity, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding the digital future.

We are heading into a world that is completely different from what humanity has known in recent decades. This requires assessing the challenges in a holistic approach, to serve the region and the world."

The programme's activities discussed the results of the second roundtable meeting in Riyadh in 2018.

The participants debated over cooperation with governments and regulators in support of the Internet-enabling environment, the risks of running out of IPv6 and its economic importance. Participants also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and technical support with security and government entities. The agenda of the meeting also included an open discussion on the most important issues and developments related to the Internet.

The event is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the TRA and RIPE NCC, aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in the various sectors of Internet development.

The UAE achieved the first position in the middle East for its transformation to IPv6, according to statistics issued by Ripe NCC, Akamai Technologies, and Google.