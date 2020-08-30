TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women in ICT sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, organised a virtual discussion, entitled, "The role of women in the ICT sector: ideas, experiences and visions of TRA", with the participation of female TRA employees.

The discussion focused on the professional and practical experiences of women working in the ICT sector, and the professional development they have achieved in this vital field by taking advantage of the opportunities provided by TRA senior leadership, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and its unlimited support.

Held on Emirati Women’s Day, the session started with an opening speech by Ahlam Al Feel, Director of the Corporate Communication Department and CEO of Happiness and Wellbeing in TRA, in which she praised the major achievements of Emirati women in various fields, and their role in various TRA projects and programmes.

"On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all colleagues and sisters in various fields of national work, and on behalf of all of you I greet H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and the leadership of the UAE for the distinguished global position we have reached in women's empowerment and gender balance, which has been reflected by people’s happiness in the UAE," said Al Feel.

"Today, while we witness the presence of women in all fields, we are convinced that the founding fathers plans have resulted in happiness and prosperity, and that our current leaders’ strategies will bring about more success and leadership for us and for generations after us. Today's ICT sector is the incubator for all digital transformations, the driving force of the fourth industrial revolution, including smart cities, big data, 5G and technologies supported by artificial intelligence," she added.

TRA has launched many initiatives under the guidance of TRA senior leadership to empower Emirati women, such as the Eve Committee, believing in the role of women and their contribution to the development of all fields. The Eve committee seeks to motivate female cadres to maintain professional excellence, as well as creating a productive work environment that encourages creativity and innovation, while ensuring the highest levels of happiness for female employees.