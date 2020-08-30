UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA Organises Virtual Discussion On Role Of Women In ICT Sector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women in ICT sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, organised a virtual discussion, entitled, "The role of women in the ICT sector: ideas, experiences and visions of TRA", with the participation of female TRA employees.

The discussion focused on the professional and practical experiences of women working in the ICT sector, and the professional development they have achieved in this vital field by taking advantage of the opportunities provided by TRA senior leadership, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and its unlimited support.

Held on Emirati Women’s Day, the session started with an opening speech by Ahlam Al Feel, Director of the Corporate Communication Department and CEO of Happiness and Wellbeing in TRA, in which she praised the major achievements of Emirati women in various fields, and their role in various TRA projects and programmes.

"On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all colleagues and sisters in various fields of national work, and on behalf of all of you I greet H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and the leadership of the UAE for the distinguished global position we have reached in women's empowerment and gender balance, which has been reflected by people’s happiness in the UAE," said Al Feel.

"Today, while we witness the presence of women in all fields, we are convinced that the founding fathers plans have resulted in happiness and prosperity, and that our current leaders’ strategies will bring about more success and leadership for us and for generations after us. Today's ICT sector is the incubator for all digital transformations, the driving force of the fourth industrial revolution, including smart cities, big data, 5G and technologies supported by artificial intelligence," she added.

TRA has launched many initiatives under the guidance of TRA senior leadership to empower Emirati women, such as the Eve Committee, believing in the role of women and their contribution to the development of all fields. The Eve committee seeks to motivate female cadres to maintain professional excellence, as well as creating a productive work environment that encourages creativity and innovation, while ensuring the highest levels of happiness for female employees.

Related Topics

UAE 5G Women Family All

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

1 hour ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

2 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

2 hours ago

200 students benefit from Roads and Transport Auth ..

2 hours ago

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurshi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.