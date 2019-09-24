UrduPoint.com
TRA Participates In Broadband Commission For SDGs 2030

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

TRA participates in Broadband Commission for SDGs 2030

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The UAE, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, participated in the 2030 targets of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, held in New York, as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

High-level commissioners from various governmental and industrial sectors came up with solutions to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in LDCs, and showcased a number of innovative of digital transformation and their social and economic impact across the world.

During the Commission meeting, the UAE submitted a joint proposal in cooperation with Saudi Arabia to establish a working group entitled, 'Towards Useful Communication', focusing on several elements in terms of connecting countries to the Internet.

Commenting on the authority's participation, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, TRA Director-General and Broadband Commission Member, said, "The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development Goals aims to underline the importance of broadband in the international policy agenda, broaden access to broadband by all countries as a key to accelerating progress towards national and international development goals, and identify practical ways that can help countries achieve their development goals in cooperation with the private sector."

Al Mansouri stressed that the participation of the UAE as a Commission member reflects the vital role played by the country in international forums and its concerted efforts in supporting all decisions and proposals that promote digital transformation at the regional and global levels.

He added, "All sustainable development processes that countries are currently pursuing depend on the extent of their broadband use, as it is the real foundation of the ICT sector. We in the UAE strongly believe that broadband is the foundation for the future, and therefore we are adopting plans and strategies that aim to promote broadband penetration.

"We are keen to support all decisions that would enhance broadband in the Arab region in particular and the world in general, leading to the achievement of sustainable development goals and increasing welfare and happiness of human societies."

The Broadband Commission engages in high-level advocacy to promote broadband in developing countries and underserved communities.

In 2018, given the shift towards new UN Development Agenda 2030 and new challenges of a digital world, the Commission re-evaluated and launched new framework of Targets 2025 in support of "Connecting the Other Half" of the world's population. These targets seek to expand broadband infrastructure, and internet access and use by populations around the world, in support of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

