TRA participates in Oracle UAE Cloud Region launch

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 20th November 2020 (WAM) - The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) participated in the launch event of Oracle regional cloud data center in Dubai. The center reflects the importance of the UAE as a local, regional and global technology hub.

The center launch comes as the UAE enters a new era towards enhancing its position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart city, internet of Things and advanced technologies supported by artificial intelligence.

In his speech during the virtual launch event, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), congratulated Oracle for this achievement and for the establishment of Zayed Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hub in the UAE, the first-of-its-kind in the region, which will prepare the digital future generation leaders, and raise awareness among hundreds of Emirati students in the latest emerging technologies.

Al Mansoori said: "The UAE has always been an attractive environment for major international projects. However, as much as it encourages prestigious companies, especially those supporting digital transformation to establish regional centres here, it is also keen to provide an environment appropriate for local creative ideas to sprout, blossom and become global companies. As you know, many globally successful stories have started here, and become an indisputable evidence of the UAE’s digital environment. They prove that the UAE accommodates future thinkers who wish to transform their ideas into projects that benefit everyone.

"

In his speech, Al Mansoori highlighted the increasing demand for real-time data exchange, which is heading for a further increase with the growing need for communication between countless devices and systems, all through the Second-Generation Cloud that includes many data centers around the world, to which this new center joins.

Al Mansoori added: "This digital environment that we are talking about is the result of a strong and deeply rooted partnership between the public and private sectors. Today, this partnership is one of the key characteristics of the so-called digital nation, as the boundaries between the government and the private sectors are blurring and replaced by cooperation for the benefit of all."

TRA emphasized that the launch of cloud data centers and cloud services in the UAE confirms the its leading role and position in the ICT field, as one of the most important global hubs for digital transformation in all sectors.

These advanced, efficient, flexible and high capacity centers and cloud services are expected to greatly assist companies in the region in achieving a complete digital transformation, which will positively affect the quality, competitiveness and efficiency of services provided by these companies to their customers. These centers will also contribute to enhancing the culture of innovation, especially startups and entrepreneurs, to build digital services and products that are globally competitive, as well as create new job opportunities in the country in the field of ICT.