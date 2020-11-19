TRA participates in roundtable meeting on fibre optics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, TRA, has participated in the roundtable session organised by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council entitled "Building Fibre-optic Connectivity Corridors for Digital Economy: Lighting Up a Fibre Future", with the attendance of key leaders and personalities from the ICT industry worldwide.

The roundtable talks discussed the importance, utility and reliability of fibre optic networks, in particular about data safety and long-distance transmission, and the role of fibre optics in supporting innovation policies in several sectors that rely on ICTs, such as 5G, IoT and smart city technologies. The session also touched on the importance of optical fibre in realising digital transformation, and how to accelerate the development of the fibre and ICT infrastructure.

In his speech during the roundtable agenda, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TRA’s Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunications Sector, praised the great efforts of SAMENA in enabling digital transformation in the region, adding, "The ICT sector has long been the attention of our leadership, being the gateway to a future driven by digital transformation, knowledge economy and smart cities. As we have worked in the past to prepare for the present, we are working today to prepare for tomorrow through the largest collaborative national campaign to design the next 50 years towards UAE Centennial 2071, under keen patronage of our leadership.

This includes all areas, especially the telecommunications and digital transformation sector that lies at the heart of things."

"Today, as we review the last 10 months, assessing performance and results, we have become more aware than ever of the soundness of decisions on building an optical fibre network that cost us tens of billions of Dollars during the first decade of the 21st century. If there is another important lesson to be learnt from this experience, it would be the importance of mutual trust between the government and telecommunications service providers," he added.

The panel discussion talked about the strategies and challenges of fibre deployment and key technologies that can help mitigate such challenges. Panellists also discussed how to reduce the time and cost of fibre deployment by intra- and inter-industry sharing of infrastructure.

The UAE ranked first in the Gulf, Arab Region, and Western Asia, and the seventh globally in the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index, TII, according to the UN E-Government Survey 2020. It also ranked second in Asia in this index. In addition, the UAE maintains the 1st place globally in the mobile subscription index and advancing from 2nd to 1st globally in the mobile broadband internet subscription index.