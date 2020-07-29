TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has launched 33 applications to share Eid greetings and cash gifts (Eidiya) remotely, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

As a tradition, children receive toys and cash gifts from parents on Eid.

TRA has republished on its website a list of 23 apps for banks operating in the country, in addition to 10 apps for electronic wallets through which Eidiya can be transferred, under the titles of "Greet them from a distance and share the joy of the Eid."