TRA Publishes List Of Approved Telecom Devices On Its Website

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

TRA publishes list of approved telecom devices on its website

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has announced the launch of a special page on its website that includes all the approved telecom devices in the UAE, allowing customers to check their compatibility with the technical standards.

The list will help customers about the devices that have been approved and tested with the networks of service providers in the country. It also helps public and private entities to ensure that the suppliers' offers contain devices approved by TRA.

Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs, said, "TRA strives to ensure that the telecom devices in the UAE are compatible with the approved technical standards of TRA’s Type Approval System, with the aim of ensuring access to the best services and full compatibility with the networks operating in the UAE.

"Due to the large number and diversity of these devices, TRA launched a special page that includes all TRA approved devices, which allows consumers to ensure that the telecom devices have been approved by TRA before purchasing them, through checking on TRA approved devices webpage, and making sure that the devices they want to buy are enlisted among approved devices."

The TRA page includes more than 15,000 devices, including mobile phones, computers and their accessories, tablets, transmitters and other devices that are used in the field of ICT.

